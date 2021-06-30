Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.77. 723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.67 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,933. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

