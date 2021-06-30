Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 956,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,864. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

