Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

GSHD opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.86. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.63, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,657 shares of company stock worth $46,236,175 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.