Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.75. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

