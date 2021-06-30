Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43. CBIZ has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 22.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.