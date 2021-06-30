Zacks Investment Research Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLH stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DLH has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

