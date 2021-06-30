Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to “Buy”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

