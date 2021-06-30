Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.