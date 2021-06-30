Zebi Token (ZEBI) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,049.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $26,049.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,025,737,339 coins and its circulating supply is 758,203,259 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

