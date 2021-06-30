Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ZEG stock opened at GBX 149.75 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.44. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

