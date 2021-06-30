Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 456,880 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $13.66.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.