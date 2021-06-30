Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,286. The company has a market cap of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ZIX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

