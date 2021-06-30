ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

