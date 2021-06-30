ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

