Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymergen will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.