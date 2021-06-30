Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Up 6.8%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 4,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.
ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33.
Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
