$0.05 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. ChampionX posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,501. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

