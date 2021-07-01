$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 122,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,368,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.