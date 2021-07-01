-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

