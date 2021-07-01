-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyliion.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

HYLN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 82,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

