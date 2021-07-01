$0.15 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.