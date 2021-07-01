$0.23 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 3.00.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.