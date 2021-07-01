-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

AWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AWH stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

