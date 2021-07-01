$0.48 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.