$0.48 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

