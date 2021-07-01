$0.51 EPS Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

