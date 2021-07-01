$0.54 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

