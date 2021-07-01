-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

