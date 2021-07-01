-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.