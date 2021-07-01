$0.58 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.45. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

