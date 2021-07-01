-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 518.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. 480,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,491. The company has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.97 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.