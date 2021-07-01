$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

