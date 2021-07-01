$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.36 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

