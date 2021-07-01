$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

