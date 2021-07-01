$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.90. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

