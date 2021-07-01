$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

XYL stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

