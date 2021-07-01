1,088,046 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,088,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:QS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

