12,514 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Purchased by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 70,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,419. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42.

