13,192 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.