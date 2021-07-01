14,351 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSE:PFD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

