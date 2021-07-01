1,667 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

