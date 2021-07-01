17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 3.3%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,917,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

