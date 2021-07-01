178,501 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,699. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

