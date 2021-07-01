179,731 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,712 shares of company stock worth $2,616,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

