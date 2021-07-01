$197.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $197.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.26 million to $199.98 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.