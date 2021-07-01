1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $33.06 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,043. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.