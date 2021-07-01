22,682 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 27,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 27,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,320. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

