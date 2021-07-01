27,796 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $7,621,000.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

