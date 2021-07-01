$335.22 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $335.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.83 million and the lowest is $323.61 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $5,074,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

