338,326 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 338,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,349,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,633,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,403,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

