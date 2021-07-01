371,747 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 13,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,549. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

