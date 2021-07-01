3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

