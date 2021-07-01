40,600 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

